Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.