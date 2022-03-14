Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Financial Review

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Oragenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,087.50%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Oragenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 125.27 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.08 Oragenics N/A N/A -$26.43 million ($0.17) -2.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oragenics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oragenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Oragenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oragenics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Oragenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28% Oragenics N/A -72.01% -58.27%

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Oragenics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus. The Terra CoV-2 immunization leverages coronavirus spike protein research conducted by the National Institute of Health. In addition, Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide channel collaboration with ILH Holdings, Inc. (n/k/a Eleszto Genetika, Inc.), relating to the development of novel lantibiotics.

