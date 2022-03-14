Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

ORC opened at $3.44 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.19%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -113.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

