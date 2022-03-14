Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

