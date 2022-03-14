Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.96.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
