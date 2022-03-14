Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,142,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIA remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 385,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,424. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

