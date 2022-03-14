PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $65,297.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003596 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,274,305,022 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.