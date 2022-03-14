Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $15.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $269,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

