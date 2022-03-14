Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $611.34.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $20.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $525.31. 1,602,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,343. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

