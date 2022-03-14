Pangolin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $1.59 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.13 or 0.06544977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.35 or 1.00112080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040598 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,698,244 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

