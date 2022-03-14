PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 644,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,971. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

