Pearson’s (PSON) “Suspended” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 749.17 ($9.82).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 768.20 ($10.07) on Friday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 626.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 650.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 36.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

