Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $414.96 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $398.70 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.12 and its 200 day moving average is $650.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

