Pendal Group Ltd Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,741,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

