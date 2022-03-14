Pendal Group Ltd Has $865,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST opened at $527.42 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.