Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

