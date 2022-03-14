Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of PERI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

