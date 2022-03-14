Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €220.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($289.13) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($213.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($219.57) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €226.58 ($246.29).

RI stock traded down €1.15 ($1.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €177.55 ($192.99). The stock had a trading volume of 620,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($148.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €196.88.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

