Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.25. 42,303,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

