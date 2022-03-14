PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.