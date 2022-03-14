PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

