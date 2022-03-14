Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 191,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,644. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

