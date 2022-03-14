Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,444 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 55,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Ping Identity stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.88. 13,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

