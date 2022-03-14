Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $22.34. 630,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,386,638. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.