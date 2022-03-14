Piper Sandler Trims SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Target Price to $21.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 2,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

