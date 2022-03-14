Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $265.03 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00390487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00074149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00097194 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003995 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,837,125 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

