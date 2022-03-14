Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the February 13th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter worth $371,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

