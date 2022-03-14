PlayFuel (PLF) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $724,161.41 and approximately $1.86 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

