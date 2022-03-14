PLDT Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8117 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

PLDT has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PHI opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PLDT by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PLDT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHI. StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

