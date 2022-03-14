Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

