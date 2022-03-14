Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

