Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 32,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,394. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $965.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

