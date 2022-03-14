Portillos Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Portillos in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Portillos stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

