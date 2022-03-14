Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

DTIL opened at $3.91 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $237.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

