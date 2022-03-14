Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.