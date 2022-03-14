Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $238,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

