Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64. 6,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 166,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 234,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

