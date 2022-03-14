Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.90

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 3050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,319 shares of company stock worth $5,496,944.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,885,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,034,000 after purchasing an additional 685,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

