Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,481 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. 71,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.