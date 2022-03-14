Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 49,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

