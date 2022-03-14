Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

