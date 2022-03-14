Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $131.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

