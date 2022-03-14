Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,834 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
