Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLNK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

MLNK opened at $18.74 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent (Get Rating)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.