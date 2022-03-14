Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,054,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 391,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.80 on Monday. Prospector Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

