Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

