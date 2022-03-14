Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of PBIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 4,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,360. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -0.01. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

