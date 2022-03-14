Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

