Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 219,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $38.10. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

