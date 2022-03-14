Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lowered by Analyst

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arko in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

