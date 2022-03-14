Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Immuneering Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Immuneering in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

IMRX stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

