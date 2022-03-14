Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.57 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $368.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

